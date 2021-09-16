Tiger tennis drops decisions to Lampasas, Brownwood

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose fall tennis team got four wins from boys singles, but couldn’t hold on and dropped a 13-6 decision on the road at Lampasas on Tuesday.

TJ Bradberry (4-6, 6-4); Alex Herrera (6-1, 7-6); Juan Daniel Garcia (4-6, 7-5); and Christian De La Cruz (6-2, 6-4) won in boys singles.

The Lady Tigers lost all seven of the girls singles.

Walker Andrews and Herrera (3-6, 6-4), and De La Cruz and Clayton Gottfried (6-1, 6-4) earned wins in boys doubles.

Last week in their home match with Brownwood, the Tigers lost a 16-3 decision to the Lions.

De La Cruz (1-6, 6-1) won in boy singles, and Zoee Johnson (6-4, 6-2) won in girls singles, while Juan Daniel Garcia and Liz Locke (6-4, 6-1) won in mixed doubles.