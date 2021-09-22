Tiger Tennis falls to Stephenville, 13-6

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose tennis team is still looking for their first district win of the season after suffering a 13-6 setback to Stephenville on Tuesday in Glen Rose.

Angelina Saavedra (2-6, 7-5) and Ali Moss (6-0, 4-6) earned wins for the Tigers in girls singles, while Juan Daniel Garcia (6-0, 3-6) picked up the Tigers’ lone win in boys singles.

In boys singles, Christian De La Cruz suffered a close loss (6-7, 6-7) as did Walker Andrews (3-6, 7-6). Zoee Johnson (4-6, 3-6) and Liz Locke (2-6, 5-7) had close losses in girls singles.

Anders and Alex Herrera (6-2, 6-2) and De La Cruz and Clayton Gottfried (7-6, 6-2) earned wins in boys doubles, while Saavedra and Alexis Rynders won by default.

The Tigers will take a break from district play when they host Castleberry at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.