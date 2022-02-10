Boys tennis captures Jurassic Classic crown

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose boys tennis team captured its first win of the season by coming out victorious at the Jurassic Classic on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

With a win in boys doubles, a second-place finish in mixed doubles and a third-place finish in boys singles, the Tigers earned 7.5 points, edging second-place Whitney, who finished with six points. Eastland was third with four points in the five-team tournament, which saw teams drop out late due to the weather.

On the girls side, the Lady Tigers finished second with eight points behind champion Whitney, who totaled 14 points. Eastland and Itasca tied for third.

DeShawn Magana and Walker Andrews won boys doubles by beating a team from Itasca 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and then beating a team from North Side 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

In mixed doubles, Daniel Garcia and Chloe Hampton beat Itasca 6-2, 7-5 and North Side 6-1, 6-0 before beating Whitney in the finals 6-2, 6-4.

Clayton Gottfried was third in boys' singles.

For the Lady Tigers, Ushma Dhakal and Angelina Saavedra teamed up to win girls doubles by beating Itasca 6-7 (7-4), 6-0 (10-6) in the first round. They beat Whitney in the semifinals 7-6 (7-4), 3-6 (12-10) and another team from Whitney 6-3, 6-4 in the finals.

Liz Locke and Macey McFarland were girls doubles consolation champs.

Ali Moss was third in girls singles.

At the Whitney Invitational on Tuesday, Garcia and Hampton finished second in mixed doubles; Gottfried and Moss were the mixed doubles consolation champions; and Magana and Andrews were the boys doubles consolation champs.