Lady Tigers place second at Nick Conte Classic

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Behind a second-place finish in doubles and a third-place finish in singles, the Glen Rose girls tennis team placed second overall at the Nick Conte Classic last Thursday at the Tiger Tennis Courts.

The team of Liz Locke and Mayce McFarland lost a 6-0, 6-0 match to Godley in the doubles finals, while Chloe Hampton beat teammate Ali Moss 6-0, 2-6 (10-6 tiebreaker) to place third in singles in leading the Lady Tigers.

Glen Rose finished with five points to finish second to Godley with eight points. Maypearl was third with four points and Mineral Wells was fourth with three points.

Hampton beat Eastland’s Opala Alaniz 8-2 in the quarters before losing to Mineral Wells’ Emily Myrick 8-3, 8-3 in the semis.

Locke and McFarland beat a team from Eastland 8-2 in the semifinals before losing to a team from Godley 8-0, 8-0 in the finals.

On the boys side, Deshawn Magana and Walker Andrews placed third in doubles by beating a team from Godley 7-5, 6-2.