Tiger Relays Glen Rose High School
March 11, 2021
• Team Scores: 1. Heritage, 255; Benbrook, 260; Glen Rose 88.
• 100 Meters: 4. Chuy Muro, 11.48; 5. Gavin Smelser, 11.61; 6. Braulio Silva, 11.76
• 200 Meters: 6. Tristan Black, 25.17; 7. Jefferson Thompson, 25.60; 8. Landon Cook, 25.71
• 400 Meters: 4. Landon Cook, 57.69; 5. Tristan Black, 58.08
• 4 x 100 Relay: 3. Caden Smith, Gavin Smelser, Tegan Stewart, Braulio Silva, 45.99
• 4 x 200 Relay: 3. Caden Smith, Gage Cathey, Tegan Stewart, Braulio Silva, 1:35.82
• 4 x 400 Relay: 2. Gage Cathey, Fisher Chism, Caden Smith, Gavin Smelser, 3:40.67
• Long Jump: 4. Gage Cathey, 18-4 3/4; 6. Caden Smith, 18-0 3/4
• Shot Put: 1. Sammuel Aldriedge, 43-8; 6. Peton Klein, 37-10 1/2; 7. Camden Raymond, 37-9 1/4
• Discus: 3. Sammy Aldriedge, 119-1; 8. Jake Gilbreath, 98-2; 9 Camden Raymond, 90-9
• Triple Jump: 4. Gage Cathey, 37-11 1/4
• Pole Vault: 2. Tristan Black, 11-0
GIRLS
Note: Glen Rose results only
• Team Scores: 1. Benbrook, 211; 2. Glen Rose, 201; Heritage, 142
• 100 Meters: 4. Remi McFarland, 13.95
• 200 Meters: 1. Kylie Frush, 27.10; 3. Madeline Kirkley, 28.95; 4. Reese Waits, 29.40
• 400 Meters: 1. Kylie Frush, 1:00.93
• 800 Meters: 1. Jocelyn Mims, 2:30.33; 2. Deliala Gomez, 2:37.08; 3. Mignon Miller, 2:40.79
• 1600 Meters: 1. Jocelyn Mims, 5:48.49; 2. Biana Contreras, 6:30.52
• 3200 Meters: 1. Jocelyn Mims, 12:31.69; Biana Contreras, 14:03.29
• 100 Meter Hurdles: 4. Reese Andersen, 18.15; 5. Gabrielle Bordeaux, 19.76
• 300 Meter Hurdles: 2. Reese Andersen 53.85; 4. Gabrielle Bordeaux, 55.84; 5. Jewell Morris, 57.22
• 4 x 100 Relay: 3. Madeline Kirkley, Reese Waits, Reese Andersen, Remi McFarland, 54.28
• 4 x 200 Relay: 3. Zaidey Mills, Remi McFarland, Reese Waits, Madeline Kirkley, 1:57.72
• 4 x 400: 2. Kylie Frush, Deliala Gomez, Mignon Miller, Zaidey Mills, 4:34.15
• Long Jump: 1. Zaidey Mills, 15-6 1/2
• Triple Jump: 1. Kylie Frush, 34-9 1/4; 4. Reese Waits, 32-2 3/4
• High Jump: 3. Brittany Hudson, 4-6; 5. Ava Williams 4-6
• Pole Vault: 1. Remi McFarland, 9-9; 3. Jewell Morris, 7-6