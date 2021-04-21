Glen Rose athletes earn berths to regional track meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Three Glen Rose track athletes will compete in seven individual events and one relay team will participate in the regional track meet in Lubbock on Friday and Saturday.

Kylie Frush, who competed in the regional golf tournament last Monday and Tuesday in Lubbock, earned her spot at the regional track meet by finishing second in the triple jump (36-01.25), 200 meters (26.47) and 400 meters (1:01.06) at the area meet at Mineral Wells on April 14.

She will also part of the 4 x 400 relay team (4th, 4:15.22) that also includes Zaidey Mills, Mignon Miller and Ava Sehnert.

Jocelyn Mims, a four-time participant in the state cross country meet and San Angelo signee, will represent the Lady Tigers in the 3,200 meters (1st, 12:03.55), 1,600 meters (2nd, 5:39.63) and 800 meters (3rd, 2:28.53) after her showing in Mineral Wells.

On the boys side, Gage Cathey will compete in the 400 meters after finishing fourth in Mineral Wells (53.15).

UIL Class 4A

Area 05-06

Mineral Wells High School

April 14, 2021

(Glen Rose Results only)

*Top 4 advance to Regionals in Lubbock on Friday

• Boys 400 meters: *2. Gage Cathey, 53.15

• Boys 4 x 100 relay: 7. Braulio Silva, Tegan Stewart, Gavin Smelser, Caden Smith, 45.94

• Boys 4 x 200 relay: 7. Braulio Silva, Tegan Stewart, Gavin Smelser, Caden Smith, 1:36.72

• Boys 4 x 400 relay: 6. Gavin Smelser, Caden Smith, Fisher Chism, Gage Cathey, 3:43.92

• Girls 200 meters: *2. Kylie Frush, 26.47

• Girls 400 meters: *2. Kylie Frush, 1:01.06

• Girls 800 meters: *3. Jocelyn Mims, 2:28.53

• Girls 1600 meters: *2. Jocelyn Mims, 5:39.63

• Girls 3200 meters: *1. Jocelyn Mims, 12:03.55

• Girls 4 x 400 relay: *4. Zaidey Mills, Mignon Miller, Ava Sehnert, Kylie Frush, 4:15.22

• Girls Long Jump: 7. Zaidey Mills, 15-01.75

• Girls Triple Jump: *2. Kylie Frush, 36-01.25