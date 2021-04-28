Frush qualifies for state in triple-jump

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Nearly every day while walking the hall near the locker rooms at Tiger Arena, Glen Rose’s Kylie Frush sees the photo of state champion triple jumper Kaitlin West and pictures herself hanging right beside her one day.

Last year, Frush’s dreams of heading to the UIL State Track meet were dashed by COVID-19, and two years ago as a freshman, she missed going to state by a mere 2 inches.

Last week, Frush didn’t leave it up to chance as she ripped off a jump of 37 feet, 1/2 inch at the UIL Region 1 Track Meet in Lubbock to win the triple jump.

“Before the meet, I was just focusing on mental imagery and preparing myself mentally, so I wouldn’t be as nervous,” she said. “I knew I had had a chance (to qualify for state), and I knew it was not going to be easy, so I just had to think about form and how much preparation and time I’ve spent to get where I am.”

Two years ago at the region meet, Frush was sitting in first place going into the final jumps and she was outjumped by girls from Stephenville and Burkburnett, and then she scratched on her final jump and was left on the outside looking in.

This year, she was nearly in the same situation. Brownwood’s Kylie Morris hit a jump of 36-11.25, pushing Frush down to second. Burkburnett’s Tania Lee went next, but Frush maintained her position in second. Going into her final jump, Frush knew she had already locked up her spot at state, but it would just be a matter of going there as the Region I champ or the runner-up.

“I said a little prayer before I went, and then I ended up jumping back into first to win it,” Frush said.

Now, Frush is setting her sights on West’s school record of 38-00.50 when she competes in the UIL Class 4A State Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas on Thursday, May 6.

“Physically, I am going to rest my body and try to let my legs heal up as much as they can, but I will continue training,” said Frush, whose career-best jump is 37-4. “I’m working on form, especially the last phase of my jump, and my run to make sure it’s consistent. Mentally, I am going to believe in myself and my coaches and my abilities and grow the confidence that I will need to compete. I don’t want to go to state just because I made it there. I want to go to win it all and get my name on that wall.”

Frush also had chances to qualify in the 400 meters but didn’t reach the finals; 200 meters (5th, 26.35); and the 4 x 400 relay with Zaidey Mills, Mignon Miller and Ava Sehnert (6th, 4:09.87).

Also, for the Lady Tigers, Jocelyn Mims was looking to qualify for state in the 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters and 800 meters, but she finished fifth (12:31.11), eighth (5:42.80) and 11th (2:29.35), respectively.

For the Tigers, Gage Cathey didn’t get out of the prelims in the 400 meters.