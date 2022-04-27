District 5 & 6 Area Track Meet

Glen Rose Reporter

GIRLS RESULTS

Friday, April 22

At Brownwood High School

Girls Team Scores

1. Stephenville 162; 2. Glen Rose 87; 3. Graham 83; 4. Gatesville 71; 5. Burkburnett 51; 6. WF Hirschi 49; 7. Iowa Park 43; 8. Brownwood 27; 9. Lampasas 19; 10. Vernon 15; 11. Mineral Wells 13.

Glen Rose ISD

Girls

(Glen Rose athletes only)

• Shot Put

4. Aimee Flippen 32-03.50; 5. Matti Young 31-04

• Long Jump

3. Kylie Frush 16-03

• Pole Vault

5. Remi McFarland 8-06

• Triple Jump

1. Kylie Frush 36-04.50

• Discus

4. Aimee Flippen 87-00

• 3200 Meters

2. Lily Melton 12:22.36

• 4x100 Meters

3. Matti Young, Callyn Miller, Jessica Van Buren, Sydney Soltysiak 51.94

• 4x200 Meters

6. Matti Young, Jessica Van Buren, Ava Sehnert, Callyn Miller 1:53.95

• 800 Meters

4. Delaila Gomez 2:33.60

• 100 Meters

2. Kylie Frush 12.48

• 400 Meters

2. Kylie Frush 1:03.47

• 200 Meters

2. Kylie Frush 26.11; 6. Sydney Soltysiak 27.04

• 4x400 Meters

6. Emma Mils, Delaila Gomez, Mignon Miller, Zara Overton 4:29.08

BOYS RESULTS

Boys Team Scores

1. Stephenville 174; 2. Gatesville 89; 3. Vernon 69; 4. Brownwood 63; 5. Graham 48; 6. Mineral Wells 46; 7. WF Hirschi 45; 8. Burkburnett 34; 9. Iowa Park 25; 10. Lampasas 16; 11. Glen Rose 11. 

(Glen Rose athletes only)

• Shot Put

6. Peyton Klein 43-11.25

• 4x100 Meters

5. Baulio Silva, Bryce Birl, Hudson White, Caden Smith 45.16

• 4x400 Meters

8. Blaine Randall, Caden Smith, Bryce Birl, Gage Edgar 3:39.37