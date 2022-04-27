District 5 & 6 Area Track Meet
GIRLS RESULTS
Friday, April 22
At Brownwood High School
Girls Team Scores
1. Stephenville 162; 2. Glen Rose 87; 3. Graham 83; 4. Gatesville 71; 5. Burkburnett 51; 6. WF Hirschi 49; 7. Iowa Park 43; 8. Brownwood 27; 9. Lampasas 19; 10. Vernon 15; 11. Mineral Wells 13.
Girls
(Glen Rose athletes only)
• Shot Put
4. Aimee Flippen 32-03.50; 5. Matti Young 31-04
• Long Jump
3. Kylie Frush 16-03
• Pole Vault
5. Remi McFarland 8-06
• Triple Jump
1. Kylie Frush 36-04.50
• Discus
4. Aimee Flippen 87-00
• 3200 Meters
2. Lily Melton 12:22.36
• 4x100 Meters
3. Matti Young, Callyn Miller, Jessica Van Buren, Sydney Soltysiak 51.94
• 4x200 Meters
6. Matti Young, Jessica Van Buren, Ava Sehnert, Callyn Miller 1:53.95
• 800 Meters
4. Delaila Gomez 2:33.60
• 100 Meters
2. Kylie Frush 12.48
• 400 Meters
2. Kylie Frush 1:03.47
• 200 Meters
2. Kylie Frush 26.11; 6. Sydney Soltysiak 27.04
• 4x400 Meters
6. Emma Mils, Delaila Gomez, Mignon Miller, Zara Overton 4:29.08
BOYS RESULTS
Boys Team Scores
1. Stephenville 174; 2. Gatesville 89; 3. Vernon 69; 4. Brownwood 63; 5. Graham 48; 6. Mineral Wells 46; 7. WF Hirschi 45; 8. Burkburnett 34; 9. Iowa Park 25; 10. Lampasas 16; 11. Glen Rose 11.
(Glen Rose athletes only)
• Shot Put
6. Peyton Klein 43-11.25
• 4x100 Meters
5. Baulio Silva, Bryce Birl, Hudson White, Caden Smith 45.16
• 4x400 Meters
8. Blaine Randall, Caden Smith, Bryce Birl, Gage Edgar 3:39.37