Lady Tigers open season with losses to Boyd, Sanger

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

BOYD — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers opened the 2021 volleyball season on Tuesday night with a pair of losses to Boyd and Sanger at Boyd High School.

They will look to get their first wins of the year on Friday on the opening day of the Wimberley Tournament. The Lady Tigers will take on Johnson City (9 a.m,); Argyle (noon) and St. Paul II Catholic (1 p.m.).

They will play at China Spring on Monday before opening the Glen Rose Tournament next Thursday. The Lady Tigers will open the 41-team tournament at 8 a.m. with back-to-back matches with Springtown and Tolar at Tiger Arena. They will then play West and Crowley at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On Friday, the Lady Tigers will play a single match with Bushland at 6 p.m. at Tiger Arena, and then they will close out the GR Tournament on Saturday. Teams and times TBA.

On Tuesday, sophomore middle Aimee Flippen led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills and junior hitter Mattie Young and sophomore hitter Ava Sehnert added six each in the 13-25, 18-25, 20-25 loss to host Boyd.

Brooklynn Vara tallied nine digs for the Lady Tigers, while Cam Hinton added 19 assists.

Against Sanger, the Lady Tigers lost the first two sets - 12-25, 25-27 - before bouncing back to win the third and fourth sets - 25-23, 25-12 - to force the deciding Game 5 that Lady Tigers dropped 8-15.

Sehnert led the Lady Tigers with 12 kills, and Flipped added 11 kills and three blocks. Defensively, Young had a team-high 20 digs and eight kills, and Hinton added 17 to go along with 20 assists and four service aces. Gabrielle Bordeaux added 15 digs and eight kills, and Reese Andersen added 11.