Lady Tiger go 4-2 at Wimberley Tournament

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After going 1-2 on the first day of the Wimberley Tournament last Friday, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers won three straight games over Burnet, Kaufman and Hondo on Saturday to capture the Bronze bracket championship.

The Lady Tigers lost a pair of three-setters to Johnson City and John Paul II Catholic on Day One, but they did scratch out a three-set victory over eventual tournament champion Argyle — 23-25, 25-19, 25-16.

Glen Rose had a 22-14 lead over JPII in the third and deciding set, but fell 25-22, relegating the Lady Tigers to the Bronze bracket with the 25-17, 16-25, 23-25 setback.

The Lady Tigers opened the Glen Rose Tournament on Thursday with matches against Tolar, Springtown, West and Carter, and it concludes on Saturday with opponents and times TBA.

Glen Rose, however, will play Bushland on Friday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Arena.

WIMBERELY TOURNAMENT

• Johnson City 2, Glen Rose 1: Aimee Flippen and Matti Young tallied 11 kills each and Cam Hinton, Young and Brooklynn Vara added 13, 11 and 10 kills respectively, in the 22-25, 25-21, 21-25 loss.

Avery Gray led the Lady Tigers with 19 assists and Brenna Bulat added nine.

• Glen Rose 2, Argyle 1: Young recorded nine kills and Flippen and Vara added seven each in the win over the Lady Eagles. Hinton led the Lady Tigers with 14 digs and Young tallied 10, while Gray had 14 assists.

• John Paul II Catholic 2, Glen Rose 1: Young and Vara notched eight kills each and Flippen added five kills and three blocks in the harrowing loss. Four Lady Tigers had double digits in digs led by Hinton’s 19 followed by 12 from Gray, who also had 18 assists, and 11 each from Young and Vara.

• Glen Rose 2, Kaufman 0: After beating Burnett 26-24, 25-23 in the quarterfinals of the Bronze bracket, the Lady Tigers moved on to the bracket championship with a 25-20, 25-15 win over Kaufman in the semifinals.

Young finished with a team-high 15 kills, and Vara had a team-best nine digs, while Gray tallied a team-high 22 assists.

• Glen Rose 2, Hondo 0: Young recorded nine kills and Flippen added eight, while Vara and Ava Sehnert added five each in leading the Lady Tigers. Hinton and Vara had 14 and 10 digs, respectively, while Gray added 19 assists.

• China Spring 3, Glen Rose 0: On Monday night in China Springs, the Lady Cougars dispatched the Lady Tigers (4-5) in three sets 25-17, 25-17, 25-15. Young led the Lady Tigers with eight kills, Hinton had 14 digs and Gray had 17 assists.