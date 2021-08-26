Lady Tigers hope to carry momentum into Godley Tournament

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tiger volleyball team wrapped up its tournament last weekend by going 6-1 and tying for fifth place.

Since starting the year 0-3, the Lady Tigers (10-6) have reeled off 10 wins in their last 13 matches with those losses coming to John Paul II Catholic in Wimberley, on the road at China Spring and Bushland in the quarterfinals of the Glen Rose Tournament.

“We are changing daily, but I’m very pleased overall,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said of the two-week assessment.

The Lady Tigers were supposed to play Dublin at home last Tuesday, but it was canceled. They opened up the Godley Tournament Friday with FW Paschal (11 a.m.); FW Brewer (noon); and Odessa Permian (2 p.m.), and Langford hopes the momentum from the week prior will continue.

“Beating the teams we should have badly and not letting up along with battling shows we are getting more consistent,” Langford said. “Our service receive is pretty solid allowing opportunities to score. Offensively, we are moving the ball around, and defensively, we are having to pick up a lot of balls that later in the season our block will be stopping.”

Times and opponents for Day Two of the Godley Tournament on Saturday are TBA.

In their tournament, the Lady Tigers beat Tolar, West, Springtown and Dallas Carter on the first day to get into gold-bracket play. They beat Grandview in the first game of golf bracket to get into the quarters before losing to Bushland.

“It was a tough tournament and we had to battle in a few games to win them,” Langford said. “Seeing them step up and push through against solid teams was nice to see.”

Senior libero Cam Hinton was named to the all-tournament team.

• Glen Rose 2, Tolar 0: The Lady Tigers hit a season-high .409 in beating the Lady Rattlers 25-12, 25-9 to open the tournament. Aimee Flippen led the Lady Tigers with eight kills, while Matti Young had four kills and a team-high eight digs, and Cam Hinton had three service aces.

• Glen Rose 2, West 1: Ava Sehnert paced the Lady Tigers with nine kills and Gabrielle Bordeaux and Brooklynn Vara and Young and seven, six and six kills, respectively, in the 25-13, 23-25, 25-19 win. Hinton had 17 digs and four service aces, and Avery Gray tallied 27 assists.

• Glen Rose 2, Springtown 1: Flippen finished with seven kills, Bordeaux six kills and Sehnert and Young had five each in the 27-25, 18-25, 25-22 victory. Hinton, Young and Vara had 14, 11 and 10 digs, respectively, while Gray had 23 assists.

• Glen Rose 2, Dallas Carter 0: The Lady Tigers tallied 14 service aces led by four from Hinton and three each from Reese Andersen and Young in the easy 25-5, 25-7 win. Flippen had nine kills while hitting .615.

• Glen Rose 2, Grandview 0: Flippen and Young had seven kills each in the 25-16, 25-21 win over the Lady Zebras. Hinton and Vara had six digs each, and Gray had 14 assists. Flippen also had seven service aces.

• Bushland 2, Glen Rose 0: The Lady Tigers hit .000 (21 kills, 21 errors) in the 16-25, 17-25 loss. Bordeaux had a team-high six kills for the Lady Tigers and Vara and Young had four each.

• Glen Rose 2, Peaster 0: Bordeaux finished with eight kills and Young tallied seven in the 25-14, 25-23 win over the Lady Greyhounds. Hinton had nine digs, and Gray notched 18 assists.