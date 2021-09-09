Lady Tigers look to snap two-game skid

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose volleyball team will look to snap a two-game losing streak Friday night when it travels to Castleberry for a 5 p.m. meeting with the Lady Lions (6-12).

The Lady Tigers (15-10) dropped a pair of three-set decisions at home to Midlothian Heritage last Friday and at Godley on Tuesday.

Following the match with Castleberry, the Lady Tigers travel to Robison on Tuesday before returning home Sept. 17 for a meeting with Kennedale.

• MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE 3, GLEN ROSE 0: Matti Young led the Lady Tigers with eight kills on the 17-25, 23-25, 21-25 loss to the Lady Jaguars.

Gabrielle Bordeaux tallied six kills and six digs, while Ava Sehnert added five kills.

Senior libero Cam Hinton recorded 21 digs to become the all-time school record holder for digs in a career with 1,493, surpassing Bryanna Lytle’s record of 1,469.

Setter Avery Gray added 20 assists.

GODLEY 3, GLEN ROSE 0: Bordeaux led the Lady Tigers with six kills in the 14-25, 13-25, 17-25 setback. Hinton added 15 digs and Gray tallied 14 assists.