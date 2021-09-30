Lady Tigers down Lampasas, face tough foe with Stephenville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

LAMPASAS — Last year, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers waited until the last game of the first half of district play before picking up their first league victory.

This year, the Lady Tigers didn’t wait so long.

Glen Rose middle Aimee Flippen recorded a team-high 13 digs and three service aces and Matti Young added 11 kills and three service aces in leading the Lady Tigers to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 victory over Lampasas on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 19-11 overall and 1-0 in district play, and Friday, they host league favorite Stephenville (21-10, 1-0) at Tiger Arena. JV and Freshmen play at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity.

The Honeybees enter the game on a three-match winning streak with wins over Brownwood, Kennedale and Benbrook.

In their win over the Lady Badgers, the Lady Tigers were never threatened in the first set after leading by as many as 10 points midway through the set.

However, in the second set, the Lady Badgers cut a big Lady Tiger lead down to one at 19-18. Glen Rose, behind a kill and ace by Flippen, and kills by Young and Reese Waits, and an ace by Gabrielle Bordeaux went on a 6-1 run to take the set.

In the final set, the Lady Tigers trailed 13-12 but they rattled off five straight points on two kills by Young, a service ace by Cam Hinton and two Lampasas hitting errors to build a big lead. The Lady Badgers never got closer than three points the rest of the match.