Lady Tigers drop pair of 5-set district contests

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GATESVILLE — After opening up District 6-4A with a victory, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers have been on the wrong side of two five-set matches in their last two games with the latest coming at Gatesville on Tuesday night.

With the two losses, the Lady Tigers fall to 1-2 in district play with just five matches remaining. Stephenville is 3-0 in district play, while Brownwood and Gatesville are tied for second at 2-1, followed by the Lady Tigers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the district.

Instead of being in fourth place, the Lady Tigers could very well be in first place with a couple of breaks, but they were unable to create them in the losses to Stephenville last Friday on Homecoming and at Gatesville on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers (21-12, 1-2) will close out the first half of district play on Friday when they host Brownwood beginning at 4:30 p.m. with JV followed by the varsity. They host the Spartans on Tuesday at Tiger Arena beginning at 5 p.m. with JV followed by the varsity.

• GATESVILLE 3, GLEN ROSE 2: The Lady Tigers led 12-10 in the fifth set, but Gatesville got three kills and took advantage of two Glen Rose errors to win the set and match 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13.

Matti Young led the Lady Tigers with 12 kills and Gabrielle Bordeaux and Ava Senhert had seven kills each, while Cam Hinton recorded 24 digs. Aimee Flippen had five on the Lady Tigers’ 10 service aces.

• STEPHENVILLE 3, GLEN ROSE 2: After dropping the first set, the Lady Tigers won the next two and had the Honeybees on the ropes lead 14-9, but Stephenville came back and won the set down when Glen Rose committed five hitting errors in a row down the stretch.

In the decisive fifth set, the Honeybees jumped out to a 5-1 lead and the Lady Tigers couldn’t recover in losing the set and match 18-25, 30-28, 25-18, 19-25, 9-15.

Matti Young had a double-double with 21 digs and 16 kills, while Bordeaux and Flippen added 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Hinton led the Lady Tigers with 26 digs, and Avery Gray had 43 assists.