Lady Tigers face Lampasas in District 6-4A campaign

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will begin the most important stretch of their District 6-4A campaign when they host Lampasas on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Tiger Arena to begin the second half of league play.

With just four games remaining on the district slate, the Lady Tigers (20-14) currently sit in third place with a 2-2 mark. Stephenville is first at 5-0, followed by Gatesville 3-2 and Glen Rose. Brownwood is 2-3 and Lampasas is 0-5.

The top four teams will make the postseason.

The Lady Tigers, who dropped five-set decisions to Stephenville and Gatesville during first-half action, beat the Lady Badgers in Lampasas, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18, behind 14 kills from Aimee Flippen and 11 more from Matti Young.

Glen Rose faced a must-win situation last Friday when they hosted Brownwood and they responded with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 sweep.

Flippen paced the Lady Tigers with 14 kills while hitting .407, and Young finished with 12 digs and nine kills, while libero Cam Hinton and Brooklynn Vara added 19 and 12 digs, respectively.

The Lady Tigers were never threatened in any of the three sets in winning going away.

On Tuesday, however, the Lady Tigers lost a 20-25, 16-25, 22-25 contest to the DasCHE Spartans at Tiger Arena in the final non-district contest of the year. Young led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills and eight digs, while Hinton had 20 digs and Avery Gray had 24 assists.