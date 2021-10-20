Lady Tigers host Gatesville in key district contest

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers have already punched their ticket to postseason play, but with two games left in the District 6-4A season, the only question is where will they land.

The Lady Tigers (21-15), after beating Lampasas in three on Friday and falling to league champion Stephenville in four on Tuesday, stand at 3-3 in league play. They hold a half-game lead over Brownwood (3-4) and they are one game behind Gatesville (4-2).

On Friday night, the Lady Tigers can move even with Gatesville when they host the Lady Hornets on Senior Night at 6 p.m. at Tiger Arena. It will be the final home match for seniors Brooklynn Vara and Cam Hinton.

Vara has been a three-year varsity letter-winner for the Lady Tigers, and has 137 kills and is third on the team in digs with 238 this season.

Hinton, who has verbally committed to play volleyball at Harding University, is the school-record holder in digs in a match (43), digs in a season (621) and digs in a career (1,746 and counting).

Should the Lady Tigers beat Gatesville Friday and Brownwood on the road on Tuesday, and Gatesville gets beat by Glen Rose on Friday and Stephenville on Tuesday, there would be a tie for second place, and will play off for the second and third playoff spot from the district.

• GLEN ROSE 3, LAMPASAS 0: Aimee Flippen led the Lady Tigers with 12 kills and Gabrielle Bordeaux and Matti Young added eight and seven kills, respectively, in the 25-19, 25-8, 25-9 victory.

Young had a double-double in recording 14 digs. Hinton finished with 13 digs and Vara had 12. Avery Gray had 25 assists.

• STEPHENVILLE 3, GLEN ROSE 1: The Lady Tigers held leads late in the second and fourth sets against the Honeybees, but they could hang on and dropped the 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25 decision.

In the fourth set, the Lady Tigers were poised to force a decisive fifth set with the Honeybees for the second time this year, but they let their 23-19 lead slip as Stephenville scored six straight points to close out the match.

Flippen had a team-high 17 kills while hitting .433, and Bordeaux tallied 10. Vara, Ava Sehnert and Young had six kills each.

Gray tallied a double-double with 39 assists and 12 digs. Hinton led the Lady Tiger defense with 18 digs. Vara and Sehnert and three block assists each.