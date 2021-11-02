Lady Tigers down Burkburnett, meet Decatur Thursday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

PEASTER — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers had three players finish with double-digit kills on Monday night in their 25-9, 22-25, 25-13, 25-12 victory over Burkburnett in the first round of the 2021 Class 4A playoffs in recording their first bi-district championship since 2018.

With the win, the Lady Tigers (24-15) will face District 7-4A champion Decatur on Thursday. Site and time have yet to be determined.

Decatur (31-8, 12-0) beat FW Worth Western Hills 25-4, 25-1, 25-7 on Monday night. The Lady Eagles haven’t dropped a set since early September.

Aimee Flippen recorded a team-high 13 kills, while hitting .393, and added a school-record nine blocks (seven block assists, two solo) in leading the Lady Tigers in the win over Burkburnett.

Matti Young finished with 11 kills and eight digs, while Gabrielle Bordeaux added 10 digs while hitting .375 and six digs.

The Lady Tigers raced out to an 11-1 lead in the first set and never looked back. Young tallied five kills in the set.

Burkburnett evened the match by taking the second set, but the Lady Tigers got back on track and easily won the next two sets to advance.

Cam Hinton led the Glen Rose defense with 21 digs, while Avery Gray and Brooklynn Vara added 14 and 10 digs each.

Gray also recorded 33 assists in recording her fourth double-double of the year.

Hinton also added eight assists and seven of the Lady Tigers’ 13 service aces.