Lady Tigers bow from playoffs with loss to Decatur

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The season came to an end for the Glen Rose Lady Tigers with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-12 loss to defending Class 4A champion Decatur last week at Mineral Wells High School.

With the loss, the Lady Tigers finish the season 24-16 overall.

“Looking back, we had a great season,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “We continued to grow individually, as a team, and ended our last game playing one of the best games we have played.”

The Lady Tigers finished second on District 6-4A and beat Burkburnett, 3-1, to win a bi-district championship, but ran into a buzzsaw in the Lady Eagles, who Langford said, were very powerful, experienced, strong and skilled.

“We knew that any other place in district would be an easier road,” Langford said. “We had already beaten many teams that we would face going in first, third and fourth. However, fighting for the best place in the district was our first goal, winning our first playoff game since 2018 was our second goal, and giving Decatur our best was the third goal.”

And Langford said her team didn’t back down, and that will help the Lady Tigers going forward.

“We finished way sooner than we wanted, however, it was good for the returners to see what a state champion team looks like, and to make modifications, changes to personal and team goals if that’s where they want to be.”

The contest was the final match for seniors Brooklynn Vara and Cam Hinton, who signed on Wednesday to play college volleyball at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

“These two seniors led and knew what they wanted as team captains coming into this season,” Langford said. “They both are very special Lady Tigers and will be remembered by all.”

Against Decatur, junior Gabrielle Bordeaux led the Lady Tigers with eight kills and seven digs, while sophomores Aimee Flippen and Ava Sehnert added seven and six kills, respectively. Junior Matti Young finished with six kills and seven digs, while Hinton had a team-best 10 digs and Avery Gray had a team-best 23 assists.