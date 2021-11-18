Lady Tigers well-represented on all-district teams

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — When the District 6-4A All-District volleyball awards were released last week, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers were well-represented.

The Lady Tigers landed a player of the year, three players on the first team, two on the second team and one honorable mention.

Glen Rose senior Libero Cam Hinton was tabbed as the defensive player of the year, while junior outside hitter Matti Young, sophomore middle blocker Aimee Flippen and sophomore Avery Gray were named to the first team.

Hinton, who signed a letter of intent last week to play collegiately at Harding University, led the team in digs (628) and aces (56).

“Cam worked so hard year-round in volleyball knowing she wanted to go play college ball,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “She demonstrated the knowledge of the sport and the leadership it takes as a libero to lead the team on and off the court. Cam will be taking the next step at Harding after breaking every passing and dig record we have and I think she will do so at the next level.”

Hinton holds all five Glen Rose school records: digs on a match (43); digs in a season (628); digs in a career (1,818); passing percentage in a game (2.84) and passing percentage in a season (2.42).

Young, a three-year starter, led the team in kills (343) and was second in digs (365). She also finished with 36 services aces and 21 blocks.

“Matti is a solid leader, hard-working six-rotation player,” Langford said. “Next year, she will be four-year varsity starter and we look to her to help lead our team into a deep playoff run.”

Flippen led the Lady Tigers in blocks (94) and hitting percentage (.287) and was second in kills (330) and services aces (48).

“Aimee had a great season, a huge threat offensively and defensively,” Langford said. “She is just getting started with the damage she is going to create for our opponents next year. It’s going to be fun to be a part of.”

She is the school-record holder for blocks in a match (9).

Gray led the team in assists (901) and was third in service aces (46) and fourth in digs (200).

“Avery started off the season setting up an offense and ended the year not only doing a great job there but aggressively attacking the second ball and setting up for a solid block,” Langford said. “She is a very smart girl, sees the court well, and it will be fun speeding our offense up for the next two years.”

Senior outside hitter Brooklynn Vara, a three-year letterwinner, was named to the second team. She finished with 145 kills, 276 digs, 38 service aces and 29 blocks.

Sophomore middle blocker Ava Sehnert was also named to the second team. She tallied 191 kills and 27 blocks.

Junior outside hitter Gabrielle Bordeaux joins Sehnert and Vara on the second team. Bordeaux was third on the team in kills (236). She also recorded 163 digs, 25 blocks and 18 service aces.

Sophomore defensive specialist Reese Anderson was named honorable mention. She had 126 digs.

Every Lady Tiger was named to the Academic All-District team: Flippen, Young, Vara, Sehnert, Bordeaux, Hinton, Gray, Anderson, Reese Waits. Addison Worthen, Paisley Evans, Brittany Hudson Brenna Bulat, Presley Roberts and Abigale Bunt.