Powerlifters place third in meet at Springtown

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

SPRINGTOWN — The Glen Rose girls powerlifting team placed third overall in its second meet of the season on Monday in Springtown, and five more school records fell in the process.

“We saw a lot of individual improvement, as well as frustration in not getting certain lifts, both of which can be motivation going into our next two weeks of training before our home meet,” said powerlifting coach Terry Harlin.

In their first meet of the season, the Lady Tigers placed fourth while setting eight school records. On Monday, the Lady Tigers moved up while competing with Azle, Granbury and host Springtown.

“The girls showed a lot of improvement with only one week to train between their first and second meets,” Harlin said. “This really good considering a team consists of 12 lifters and we only have seven.”

Austin Woolard (220 weight class) won her class with a total of 635 pounds (240 squat, 130 bench, 265 dead lift). Cicilali Rodriquez (198) placed second with a total of 710 pounds and Mallory Alexander (259) placed second with a total of 825 pounds, and she set a school record in bench weight at 190 pounds.

Madison Lopez (105) was third with 390 pounds, including a school-record 170 pounds in the dead lift.

Natalie Dollar (148) placed fourth with a school-record 670 pounds, and that included school records in the squat (265) and dead lift (270).

Erakah Mendez (181) placed fourth with 550 pounds and Liz Locke (148) placed seventh with 595 pounds.

The Lady Tigers are back in action with a home meet on Feb. 8.