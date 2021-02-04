GR boys powerlifters place third in meet at Springtown

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose boys powerlifting team opened the season last Thursday with a third-place finish at Springtown.

“We were pleased the most with how our guys competed,” powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “Our kids encouraged each other the entirety of the meet, but at the same time competed against each other, even if they weren't in the same weight class. This made for a great atmosphere for them, getting stronger and learning how to compete at the same time.”

The Tigers are back in action on Feb. 11 in their first home meet of the season, and Harlin hopes to iron out a few kinks before then.

“We have some technique to work on with a bunch of our guys, but overall a great night, and another positive is that several kids left some weight on the bar,” he said. “Looking forward to seeing how these guys improve and increase their totals at our home meet.”

The Tigers had a pair of first-place performances in Christian Gutierrez (132-pound weight class) and Harley Bowman (242). Gutierrez posted at 625 total (225 squat, 140 bench and 260 dead-lift), while Bowman recorded 1,085 pounds (405 squat and dead-lift and 275 bench).

Braulio Silva (148) was second with 845 pounds, and Conner Homrighaus (165) and Hunter Douglas (220) were also second in their classifications with 845, 915 and 1,015 totals, respectively.

Mike Esparza (275) was third with a 790 total.

“I think a lot of our kids are stronger than they realized and a great off-season thus far is the prime contributor to that,” Harlin said.

James Pompa (148, 775), Ryder Cook (181, 1,005), Cam Raymond (198, 985) and Tyler Berry (275, 720) earned points with fourth-place finishes, while Gage Edgar (148, 760), John Pompa (181, 960) and Jake Gilbreath (198, 970) placed fifth in their weight classifications.

The Lady Tiger powerlifters, who have already competed twice this season, will have their first home meet of the season on Monday at the Tiger Activity Center.