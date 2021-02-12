Lady Tigers improving with regionals approaching

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With one meet left the 2021 season, Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin likes the trajectory of his team, especially with the final state-qualifying date right around the corner.

“As a coach, you're always hoping for improvement from your athletes and in powerlifting the best way to gauge that is to not only have a better total in each individual lift from each lifter, but also a better overall total,” he said. “Every one of our seven girls had a better overall total from our meet in Springtown two weeks ago to our home meet.”

The Lady Tigers, competing at home for the first time this season with Granbury, Azle and Springtown on Monday night, placed third.

“Although the competition of our league is really tough and we only placed third as a team, we really had a great night,” Harlin said.

And, according to Harlin, squaring off again Granbury, Azle and Springtown will only help the Lady Tigers down the road.

“We’re facing this tough competition at every meet this year, none of the teams we are facing in our league are in our region and Granbury and Azle are a classification higher than us,” he said. “Consequently, we are doing quite well in the individual rankings in our region.”

Harlin said to qualify for the regional meet, lifters must be in the top 12 in their weight class by Feb. 22, and if it ended today, all seven Lady Tigers would be in the regional meet.

Mallory Alexander (259-plus weight class), Ciclali Rodriguez (198) and Natalie Dollar (148) are third, fifth and fifth in their respective weight classes, while Madison Lopez (105), Liz Locke (148), Erakah Mendez (181) and Austin Woolard (198) are all ranked 11th in their respective weight classes.

On Tuesday, all seven Lady Tigers had weight increases, led by a 65-pound improvement by Mendez, who placed fourth with a 615-pound total. Alexander, who finished second with a weight total of 875 pounds, increased by 50 pounds.

Rodriquez also placed second with a total weight of 745 pounds, thanks to a 35-pound jump. Lopez, who increased by 20 pounds, finished third with 410 pounds, while Dollar (700, 30 increase) and Woolard (680, 45) placed fourth, and Locke (620, 25) placed sixth.

The Lady Tigers close out the regular season Feb. 18 at Azle, and the regional meet is March 5 in Dublin.