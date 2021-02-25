Tiger powerlifters top Brewer in dual meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

WHITE SETTLEMENT — In its final regular-season meet of the season, the Glen Rose boys powerlifting team posted a win over White Settlement-Brewer in head-to-head competition Tuesday night.

The Tigers, who haven’t competed since Jan. 29 at Springtown, didn’t show many signs of rust as six Tigers won their respective weight classes, while four more took second and five more placed third.

“I was really pleased with how are kids competed, especially after not doing much physical activity over the past couple of weeks due to our winter storms,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “Considering those two things, not to mention a tough first couple of days of offseason after being out so long, the kids didn't make any excuses and just stepped up and got after it.”

The Tigers had their home meet last week canceled due to inclement weather, and Harlin said Monday’s meet was in question due to other factors, but they were able to get it in and post impressive numbers.

“We had a great night as a team and a lot of individual success as well,” Harlin said.

Andre Rebellos (123 weight class) had lifts of 240, 125 and 250 in squat, bench and dead lift, respectively, for a total of 615 to win his class. Christian Gutierrez (225, 150, 270, 645) won the 132 weight class, while Parker Stephenson (360, 225, 380, 965) won 165, edging teammate Triston Black (415, 210, 315, 940).

Freshman Hunter Douglas (430, 255, 380, 1,065) won the 165 weight class, and Peyton Klein (430, 260, 400, 1,090) was tops in 275, and Tyler Berry was third in 275 (285, 170, 350, 805).

Braulio Silva (320, 175, 380, 875) was second at 148, and freshman Cam Raymond was second at 198 (415, 215, 385, 1,015), and second behind Douglas at 200 was Colten Lane (300, 170, 285, 755).

At 148, James Pompa was third (280, 175, 315, 770), while Ryder Cook was third at 181 (410, 225, 410, 1,045) and Jake Gilbreath (380, 200, 375, 955) and Harley Bowman (410, 260, 435, 1,030) were third at 198 and 242, respectively.

“It was a very rewarding night after a more than frustrating season for these boys after being limited to three meets instead of a usual four per season due to COVID-19 restrictions and not getting to host and compete in our own meet due to the winter storms, which limited these guys to only two meets this season,” Harlin said.