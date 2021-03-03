Lady Tiger powerlifters compete at regionals Friday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — All seven Glen Rose Lady Tiger powerlifters qualified for Friday’s Regional powerlifting meet, and they will need to finish in the top two in their respective weight classes or by lifting an automatic state-qualifying total to advance to the state meet in Corpus Christi on March 19.

“The competition at this meet will be extraordinary, therefore, placing in the top five, which means you bring home a medal, would be an outstanding accomplishment,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “I think we have a few girls who have put themselves in that position for this meet, but have step up and take care of business.”

To qualify for regionals, a lifter had to be in the top 14 in each weight class. Harlin said it was originally 12, but due to several meet cancellations, the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association is allowing 14 this year. The Lady Tigers are in Region 2, Division 2 and will compete with around 30 schools in the meet Friday.

“Of course, it would be great if every lifter we have would medal at this meet, but a lot has to happen in some instances, including not only an outstanding day by our lifters, but also sub-par performances by the competition,” he said.

Mallory Alexander is the highest-ranked Lady Tiger at third (259-plus weight class) and Ciclali Rodriguez is fourth (198), and Natalie Dollar (148) is sixth. Also in the top 10 is Madison Esparza (105) at seventh, and Austin Woolard (198) at ninth. Erkah Mendez (181) enters the regional meet ranked 12th, and Liz Locke (148) is ranked 13th.

“The team goal in this deal is for every lifter we have to finish ranked higher than what they came into the meet ranked,” Harlin said.