Alexander advances to state; Dollar medals

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose’s Mallory Alexander picked a great day to have her best meet of the season last Friday at the Region 2 powerlifting meet in Dublin.

The senior posted season-bests in the squat and bench and tied her season-best on the deadlift en route to a second-place finish in the 259-plus division to qualify for the state meet scheduled for March 15 in Corpus Christi. The top two finishers in each weight class qualified for state.

“Mallory knew what she had to do to qualify, and she showed up ready to compete and that's exactly what she did,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “Mallory has had a goal set in her sights all season and she knew what it would take to accomplish that goal of qualifying for the state meet and really brought that type of mindset and work ethic to every single workout.”

Alexander had a lift of 380 in the squat, 200 in the bench and 320 in the deadlift for a season-best 900-pound total.

Glen Rose’s Natalie Dollar (148) brought home a medal by finishing fifth with her season-best in the bench (145 pounds) and deadlift (290) to go along with squat (260) for a 695 total.

“Natalie came into the meet ranked sixth, so she had to have a good day to move up to medal and she did,” Harlin said.

Austin Woolard just missed out on medaling as she moved up from eighth to six play by matching her season-best in squat (270) and season-best bench (145) to go along with her deadlift (270) for a total of 690 pounds.

Elizabeth Locke (148) moved up from 13th to 11th by matching her best squat (240), setting a personal-best in bench (120) and deadlift (290) for a new season-best high (650).

Erakah Mendez (181) moved up three spots from her original ranking by going from 12th to ninth with her career bests ins squat (240), bench (125) and deadlift (290) for an overall total best (655).

Madison Lopez (105) also finished in the top 10 with her eighth-place finish by matching all her season-bests in squat (155), bench (75) and deadlift (180).