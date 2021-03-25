Alexander first-ever Lady Tiger to medal at state

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose junior Mallory Alexander placed fifth at the UIL State Powerlifting meet last Friday in Corpus Christi, and she needed the best dead-lift of her career to make it happen.

“She didn’t have her best squat and bench performance of the year, so it came down to her final dead-lift to medal or not,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said.

She recorded her personal-best 325 in the dead-lift to become the first Glen Rose Lady Tiger to ever medal at state of the four Lady Tigers who have previously qualified.

“That was the coolest part of the meet. It’s kind of like throwing or catching the touchdown that wins the game or the game-winning 3-pointer, home run or final kill in volleyball,” Harlin said. “I’m very proud of her for bringing home some hardware. It’s not an easy thing to do because the competition was elite and tough.”

She finished with a weight total of 865 in her division with lifts of 350 in the squat, 190 in the bench and 325 in the dead-lift.

“This is the third consecutive year we've had someone qualify, so she kept that streak alive as well,” Harlin said. “Hopefully, it inspires other Glen Rose girls to lift, especially young upcoming lower classes.”