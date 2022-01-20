Tiger powerlifters win season-opening meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose boys powerlifting team kicked off the season Jan. 13 in fine fashion with a team victory over Boswell and Saginaw while recording 11 top-3 finishes.

“I saw a lot of good things at this meet,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “I thought every one of our kids came to compete and flat go after it.”

Parker Stephenson (165-pound division), Tristan Black (181), Ryder Cook (198) and Harley Bowman (242) brought home first-place finishes for the Tigers.

Stephenson recorded the total weight of 1,110 pounds with lifts of 425 (squat), 245 (bench) and 430 (dead-lift). Teammate Kolt Giesen finished third in the same division (300, 205, 330, 835 total).

Black topped 1,000 pounds in winning his division with lifts of 440 (squat), 220 (bench), 405 (dead-lift) for a total of 1,065. Christian De La Cruz was second in the division (360, 230, 405, 1,040 total).

Cook had lifts of 450 (squat), 275 (bench) and 425 (dead-lift) for a total of 1,150 in his division, while Bowman had lifts of 440 (squat), 265 (bench) and 475 (dead-lift) for 1,180 total weight.

The Tigers had a pair of top 3 finishes at 220 with Keltyn Raymond placing second (405, 275, 425, 1,150 total), and Jake Gilbreath checking in in third (405, 230, 425, 1,060 total).

At 227, Peyton Klein finished second (475, 280, 405, 1,160 total), while Merrit Brewer finished second at 132 (300, 140, 300, 740 total).

Preston Andrews placed third at 114 (135, 55, 115, 305 total).

“We had 23 lifters who were able to compete in our home meet, all of whom had success on the platform in some way or the other, so even if they didn't place in the top 5 individually,” Harlin said. “They were at least able to improve their maxes in the squat, bench and dead-lift in this powerlifting setting. It’s a bright season ahead for the Tigers as well.”