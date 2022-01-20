Young named top lifter; Alexander shatters record

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose girls powerlifting team opened the season Jan. 12 at the Tiger Activity Center and placed third overall, and they had three first-place finishes and a Lady Tiger was named best lifter.

“I’m very proud of how our girls team competed,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “I’m also super proud of how our young lifters competed, especially with it being their first time to ever compete in a meet. I’m looking forward to improvement from all of our lifters as the season progresses.”

Glen Rose junior Matti Young was named the best lifter, which is based on a lifter’s body weight as compared to the three-lift total. Young won the 165-pound division with lifts of 280 (squat), 150 (bench) and 300 (dead-lift) for a total of 700 pounds.

Senior Mallory Alexander won the 259-plus division and set a new school record along the way. She recorded lifts of 400 (squat), breaking her own school record by 20 pounds, 195 (bench) and 320 (dead-lift). Brooklynn Peterson (185, 135, 245; 565) was second behind Alexander.

Liz Locke also placed first for the Lady Tigers in the 148-pound division with lifts of 235 (squat), 110 (bench) and 260 (dead-lift) for a total of 605 pounds.

Camryn Deason notched a third-place finish in the 181-pound classification with lifts of 200 (squat), 85 (bench) and 215 (dead-lift).

In addition to host Glen Rose, Azle, Aledo, Granbury, Boswell and Saginaw also competed at the meet.

“I feel like we have a lot of future success coming our way with the Lady Tigers, if we'll stay bought in and committed,” Harlin said.