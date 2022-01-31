Key named top lifter at Aledo meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

ALEDO — The Glen Rose boys powerlifting team had three-first place finishes and six top-three finishes overall at its three-team meet at Aledo on Thursday afternoon.

Zander Key, who broke the school record in his weight class in the dead-lift, was named the meet’s most outstanding lifter.

“We had some guys do really well against some really good lifters from the other schools,” Glen Rose boys powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “All of our guys, both the older experienced lifters and our young guys, got out there and competed and got better.”

Key (198 class) posted lifts of 450 (squat), 285 (bench) and school-record 530 (dead-lift) in winning his division with a total of 1,265 pounds, while Ryder Cook was third in the same division with 465 (squat), 260 (bench) and 440 (dead-lift) for 1,165 pounds.

For the second meet in a row, Harley Bowman (242) brought home top honors in his division with lifts of 440 (squat), 280 (bench) and 480 (dead-lift) for a total of 1,200 pounds.

In the first meet of the season, Merritt Brewer (132) placed second, but this time around he won his division with 300 (squat), 155 (bench) and 315 (dead-lift) for 770 pounds.

Seth Beneze (114) placed second in his class with lifts of 165 (squat), 95 (bench) and 200 (dead-lift) for 460 pounds, and Kolt Giesen (148) was second overall with a total of 795 pounds (275, 190, 330). Christian De La Crus was third in his division (181) with a total of 1,055 pounds (385, 220, 450).

The Tigers, who are back in action on Feb. 10 at Azle, placed third behind Aledo and Boswell.