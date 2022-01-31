Lady Tigers place second at Aledo meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

ALEDO — The Glen Rose Lady Tiger powerlifting team placed second at the Aledo powerlifting meet last Wednesday, and for the second meet in a row, junior Matti Young was named best lifter, and Mallory Alexander established new school records.

“All of the girls improved their overall totals from our home meet two weeks ago and (some) placed higher as well,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “I’m really proud of our young lifters as well, who are working really hard and not only showing improvement from meet to meet, but also from day to day.”

In addition to Young and Alexander, three more Lady Tigers placed first.

Young (165 class) recorded lifts of 300 (squat), 150 (bench) and 320 (dead-lift) for a total of 770 pounds. In her first meet of the season, two weeks ago she was at 280 (squat), 150 (bench) and 300 (dead-lift) for 700 pounds.

Alexander (259-plus class) set new school records in squat (415) and bench (205) to go along with dead-lift (335) for 955 pounds en route to winning her classification.

Brooklynn Peterson (259 class) recorded lifts of 235 (squat), 145 (bench) and 255 (dead-lift) for a 635 total in winning her class, while Camryn Deason (181 class) posted lifts of 225 (squat), 100 (bench) and 245 (dead-lift) for a total of 570 pounds to win her division, and Elizabeth Locke (148 class) won her division with lifts of 235 (squat), 100 (bench) and 280 (dead-lift) for a total of 615 pounds.

The Lady Tigers, who are back in action Feb. 9 at Azle, placed second behind Granbury and beat host Aledo in the three-team meet.