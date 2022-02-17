GR powerlifters take second at Azle

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

AZLE — In their final tune-up before the upcoming district meet, the Glen Rose boys powerlifting team placed second at the three-team meet in Azle last week.

In recording the second-place overall finish, the Tigers had 12 lifters place in the top three, including five first-place finishes.

“Nearly everyone's total improved and lots of jumps in the individual lifts as well. Hard work is definitely starting to pay off for these guys,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said.

The district meet is Wednesday at Boswell, and only a portion of the team has qualified for that meet.

“I’m so very proud of the guys who are done for the year and looking forward to our guys that have the opportunity to lift at district and hopefully beyond that,” Harlin said.

At 132, Merritt Brewer placed first with an 800-pound total (320 squat, 160 bench, 320 dead-lift), while teammate Andre Rebolloso was third (250, 135, 240, 625).

At 242, Harley Bowman captured yet another meet crown with lifts of 440 (squat), 290 (bench) and 470 (dead-lift) for a total of 1,200 pounds, while in 275, Peyton Klein had lifts of 540 (squat), 290 (bench), 435 (dead-lift) for 1,265 pounds to win that division, and Michael Esparza was third in that division (415, 225, 420, 1,060).

At 220, Ryder Cook edged teammate Keltyn Raymond by just 35 pounds with lifts of 470 (squat), 270 (bench), 450 (dead-lift) for 1,190 pounds, while Raymond had lifts of 440, 240, 475 for a total of 1,155. Hunter Douglas was third (390, 240, 410, 1,040).

Four other Tigers had third-place finished in 114 with Seth Benz (200, 85, 210, 495); 148 with Josiah Groenewig (325, 210, 400, 935); 165 James Pompa (360, 180, 360, 900); and 181 with Christian De La Cruz (400, 220, 400, 1,020).