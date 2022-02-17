Lady Tigers place third; Young named best lifter

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

AZLE — For the third consecutive meet, junior lifter Mattie Young was named the best lifter of the meet for her performance at the Azle meet last week where the Lady Tigers placed third overall.

“I’m proud of how well all of our lifters competed and improved,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “We are peaking at just the right time before district.”

The district meet is Saturday in Granbury.

In Azle at 165, Young set three school records in winning her division with lifts of 300 (squat), 150 (bench) 330 (dead-lift) for a school-record 675 pounds. Teammate Austin Woolard was third in that division with lifts of 230 (squat), 125 (bench), 265 (dead-lift) for 620 pounds.

At 259 plus, Mallory Alexander tied or set new school records with lifts of 415 (squat), 205 (bench), 340 (dead-lift) for a school-record 960 pounds in winning her division.

At 148, Elizabeth Locke won her division lifts of 260 (school record squat), 115 (bench), 300 (school record dead-lift) for a school-record 675 pounds, and at 259, Brooklyn Peterson won her division with lifts of 260 (squat), 160 (bench), 260 (dead-lift) for 680 pounds.

Also placing third was Camryn Reason in 181 with lifts of 225 (squat), 125 (bench), 265 (dead-lift) for 615 pounds.

At 123, Freshman Lexi Douglas tied the school record on the bench at 105.