7 Lady Tiger lifters headed to regional meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GRANBURY — After the district meet last Saturday in Granbury, seven Glen Rose Lady Tiger powerlifters have qualified for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association meet next week in Dublin.

Regionally, entering the meet, the Lady Tigers are ranked: Mallory Alexander (second, 259 plus); Matti Young (third, 165); Elizabeth Lock (fifth, 148); BrookLynn Peterson (seventh, 259); Camryn Deason (seventh, 165); Austin Woolard (ninth, 165); and Lexi Douglas (10th, 123).

“I feel like should be able to walk away from the meet with a few medals and, hopefully, a couple of trips to the state meet,” Glen Rose girls powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “However, overall, we want the girls to enjoy the chance to compete at the regional level and hopefully improve in all three lifts and their overall total. That comes with hard work and commitment over the next couple of weeks, and as usual, I'm sure they'll be up for the challenge.”

The state meet will be held March 18 in Corpus Christi.

At the district meet where the Lady Tigers took fifth overall, Young notched her fourth straight best-lifter award in leading the Lady Tigers. In winning 165, she recorded lifts of 315 (squat), 155 (bench) and 340 (dead-lift) for a total weight of 810. Deason finished fourth on the same class with lifts of 245 (squat), 130 (bench), 275 (dead-lift) for a total of 650, and Woolard was fifth with lifts of 240 (squat), 135 (bench), 270 (dead-lift) for a total of 645.

Locke won 148 with lifts of 275 (squat), 120 (bench), 290 (dead-lift) for 685 pounds, while Alexander won 259 plus with lifts of 430 (squat), 215 (bench), 350 (dead-lift) for a total of 995 pounds.

In 259, Peterson was third with lifts of 275 (squat), 145 (bench) and 270 (dead-lift) for a total of 690 pounds.