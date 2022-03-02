4 Tiger lifters advance to regional meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Four Glen Rose boys powerlifters are headed to the regional powerlifting meet after their performances at the district meet last week.

Parker Stephenson, Peyton Klein, Ryder Cook and Peyton Ibarra will represent the Tigers at regionals in Kennedale on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to see what these guys can do on an even bigger stage and platform of competition,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said.

Stephenson (181) placed second in his weight class in the nine-team meet held at Boswell by posting lifts of 450 (squat), 250 (bench) and 480 (dead-lift) for a total of 1,180 pounds.

Ibarra (308) was fourth with lifts of 450, 225, 430 for 1,105 pounds and Klein (275) was eighth with lifts of 560, 305, 440 for 1,305 total pounds.

Cook (198) placed fifth with lifts of 470, 260, 460 for a total of 1,190 pounds.

Josiah Groeneweg (165) recorded a top-five finish by placing fifth with lifts of 390, 210, 410 for a total weight of 1,010.

“The kids competed really well at the district meet,” Harlin said. “We had lots of totals go up in both the three individual lifts as well as overall totals.”

The regional meet on Tuesday gets underway at 3 p.m.