Alexander earns bid to state powerlifting meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Last year, Mallory Alexander became the first Glen Rose girls powerlifter to medal at state with her fifth-place finish, and this year, she’s out to duplicate that feat or better it.

Alexander qualified for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet by placing second (259-plus) at regionals last week in Dublin with a new personal record in the squat at 435 pounds; tied her personal record in bench with a lift of 215 pounds; and recorded a lift of 335 pounds in the dead-lift for a total of 985 pounds.

The state meet is set for March 18 in Corpus Christi.

In the state meet last year, Alexander recorded lifts of 350 (squat), 190 (bench) and 325 (dead-lift) in medaling.

“I’m proud of our season as a whole, and I am looking forward to watching Mallory compete at the state level,” Glen Rose girls powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “We appreciate all of the hard work our seniors have put into this over the last few years (Mallory, Elizabeth, Austin) and look forward to seeing what our underclassmen accomplish next year.”

Senior Elizabeth Locke (148) placed sixth, while BrookLynn Peterson (259) placed eighth, and Austin Woolard (165) placed 18th.