2022 RV Travel & Camping guide highlights attractions across Lone Star State

Special to the Reporter

CROWLEY — The 2022 RV Travel & Camping Guide to Texas is now being provided to consumers at RV shows, visitors’ bureaus and campgrounds in Texas and across the country.

“Our theme this year is the diversity of Texas,” said Brian Schaeffer, executive director and CEO of the Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO). “We take you region by region to show you the variety of things to see and do and experience across the great state of Texas.”

In addition to highlighting museums, festivals and scenic natural attractions in each region of Texas, the guide includes listings of more than 400 campgrounds, RV parks and resorts, complete with locator maps, listings of park amenities, websites and contact information for each park. The directory also features a Texas Saver Card, which provides 10 percent discounts at participating parks.

Although TACO has seen a 25 percent increase in visitors to its travel planning website at www.TexasCampgrounds.com, which includes a mobile friendly version of its 2022 RV Travel & Camping Guide to Texas, the association continues to print 250,000 copies of the guide each year because they remain in high demand.

“Printed campground directories are faster and easier to use than online directories,” Schaeffer said. “People hang on to our printed directories and use them again and again to plan their trips because they’re packed with ideas on fun things to see and do in every region of Texas.”

For example, this year’s guide references several museums and other attractions that are unique to Texas, including:

• East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore: This museum offers displays that document the discovery of oil in East Texas in 1930 and 1931 while noting the important role that Texas oil producers played in providing stable petroleum supplies needed to win World War II.

• Hangar 25 Air Museum in Big Spring: This museum features the history of the Big Spring Army Air Force Bombardier School and Webb Air Force Base.

• Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano: This museum features furniture, farm implements and other materials relating to Blackland Prairie life in North Texas from the Victorian era in 1890 to 1920.

• International Bowling Museum & Hall of Fame in Arlington: This museum showcases the 5,000-year global history of bowling, from ancient Egypt to the British Monarchy and beyond.

• Lone Star Motorcycle Museum in Vanderpool: This museum features motorcycles from around the world that date back as far as 1910.

• Sam Houston Memorial Museum in Huntsville: This museum is dedicated to the Tennessee-born lawyer, soldier and politician who led Texas troops in their victory over Mexican forces in the Battle of San Jacinto, securing Texas’s independence from Mexico.

• W.K. Gordon Museum in Mingus: Materials in this museum highlight not only the history of the coal mining town of Thurber, but the industrial history of Texas.

The 2022 RV Travel & Camping Guide to Texas is distributed at many RV shows across Texas, including the Houston RV Show, Feb. 9-12, and the Austin RV Expo, Feb. 17-20. Anderson’s Brochure Distribution Service will also distribute the guide at 25 other RV shows across the country.

“Our biggest sources of distribution are the Texas Information Centers, the Points of Entry into Texas,” Schaeffer said.

Designed by Texas Advertising, the 2022 RV Travel & Camping Guide to Texas features display ads from every major campground chain, including Equity LifeStyle Properties; Jellystone Parks; Kampgrounds of America (KOA); Northgate Resorts and Quality RV Resorts, to name a few.

The guide is supported by advertising from prominent campgrounds, RV resorts and RV dealers in Texas, such as PPL Motorhomes, the largest RV consignment dealer in the country, and Platinum Cottages, a prominent park model RV manufacturer.

RV and camping enthusiasts can order the free 2022 RV Travel & Camping Guide by visiting www.texascampgrounds.com. The guide is also posted on the website in digital page-turning format.

Based in Crowley, the Texas Association of Campground Owners is the trade association that represents campgrounds, RV parks and resorts across the Lone Star State. For more information, please visit https://texascampgrounds.com and https://texascabinrentals.net/.