Sights from the Somervell County Rodeo

Glen Rose Reporter

The Somervell County Rodeo was held April 23-24 at the Somervell County Expo Center, drawing participants and spectators from around the country.

Following are the results:

• Bareback: Kash Martin, 76.0, $541; Rhett Kelly, 74.0, $270.50; Keenan Hayes, 74.0, $270.50

• Barrel Racing: McKenzie Morgan, 15.025, $1,023.70; Jayci Lee Byler, 15.118, $847.20; Hayln Lidel, 15.160, $670.70; Liz McManus, 15.189, $494.20; Kenzi Pogue, 15.281, $317.70; Emily Taylor, 15.297, $176.50

• Break Away: Laramie Johnson, 2.070, $914.18; Cassidy Leach, 2.850, $714.20; Amanda Coleman, 2.930, $514.22; J.J. Hampton, 3.050, $428.52; Kaydence Crawford, 3.070, $285.68

• Bull Riding: Hunter Ruiz, $1,020.80

• Calf Roping: Cooper Mathews, 8.140, $914.18; Riley M. Webb, 8.280, $714.20; Ryan Thibodeaux, 8.690, $514.22; Dylan Hancock, 8.780, $428.52; Gio Piloto, 9.210, $285.68

• Ranch Bronc: Thomas Moellering, 77.0, $293.64; Laine Bownds, 71.0, $195.76

• Saddle Bronc: Curtis Garton, 75.0, $449.20; Andrew Harris, 69.0, $224.60; Carson Nenz, 69.0, $224.60

• Team Roping: Jake Clay, 4.910, $1,540.04; Martin Lucero, 4.910, $1,540.04; Garrett Tonozzi, 4.950, $1,274.52; Blaine Vick, 4.950, $1,274.52; Mike Bacon, 5.220, $1,008.99; Dustin Davis, 5.220, $1,008.99; Kreece Thompson, 5.370, $743.47; Chad Williams, 5.370, $743.47; Luke Brown, 5.730, $477.94; Cory Petska, 5.730, $477.94; Josh Torres, 5.830, $265.52; Jonathan Torres, 5.830, $265.52