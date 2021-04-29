Sights from the Somervell County Rodeo

Glen Rose Reporter
Glen Rose’s Cal Carter, 6, hangs on for dear life during the mutton busting competition at the Somervell County Rodeo on Saturday night at the Somervell County Expo Center. Carter, who was the first of more than 20 riders, won the competition. The two-day rodeo drew participants and spectators from all around the state and throughout the United States. More than $30,000 in prize money was awarded.
Calf roping was among the events at the annual Somervell County Rodeo.
No rodeo would be complete without a clown for the bull-riding events.
Up-and-coming future rodeo stars got a workout during the mutton-busting competition at the Somervell County Rodeo.
A cowgirl holds the American flag at the beginning of the Somervell County Rodeo.
The two-day Somervell County Rodeo drew participants and spectators from all around the state and throughout the United States.
A saddle bronc rider holds on for the eight-second buzzer during the annual Somervell County Rodeo.
A cowboy hits the dirt after his ride during the annual Somervell County Rodeo held last weekend at the Somervell County Expo Center.

The Somervell County Rodeo was held April 23-24 at the Somervell County Expo Center, drawing participants and spectators from around the country.

Following are the results:

• Bareback: Kash Martin, 76.0, $541; Rhett Kelly, 74.0, $270.50; Keenan Hayes, 74.0, $270.50

• Barrel Racing: McKenzie Morgan, 15.025, $1,023.70; Jayci Lee Byler, 15.118, $847.20; Hayln Lidel, 15.160, $670.70; Liz McManus, 15.189, $494.20; Kenzi Pogue, 15.281, $317.70; Emily Taylor, 15.297, $176.50

• Break Away: Laramie Johnson, 2.070, $914.18; Cassidy Leach, 2.850, $714.20; Amanda Coleman, 2.930, $514.22; J.J. Hampton, 3.050, $428.52; Kaydence Crawford, 3.070, $285.68

• Bull Riding: Hunter Ruiz, $1,020.80

• Calf Roping: Cooper Mathews, 8.140, $914.18; Riley M. Webb, 8.280, $714.20; Ryan Thibodeaux, 8.690, $514.22; Dylan Hancock, 8.780, $428.52; Gio Piloto, 9.210, $285.68

• Ranch Bronc: Thomas Moellering, 77.0, $293.64; Laine Bownds, 71.0, $195.76

• Saddle Bronc: Curtis Garton, 75.0, $449.20; Andrew Harris, 69.0, $224.60; Carson Nenz, 69.0, $224.60

• Team Roping: Jake Clay, 4.910, $1,540.04; Martin Lucero, 4.910, $1,540.04; Garrett Tonozzi, 4.950, $1,274.52; Blaine Vick, 4.950, $1,274.52; Mike Bacon, 5.220, $1,008.99; Dustin Davis, 5.220, $1,008.99; Kreece Thompson, 5.370, $743.47; Chad Williams, 5.370, $743.47; Luke Brown, 5.730, $477.94; Cory Petska, 5.730, $477.94; Josh Torres, 5.830, $265.52; Jonathan Torres, 5.830, $265.52